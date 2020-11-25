NCIS season 18 episode 3 return date, story for Mark Harmon, cast







Interested in learning the NCIS season 18 episode 3 return date at CBS — or the story ahead for Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast? Have no fear, as we’ve got information on all of that within this piece!

Let’s start things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — you will be waiting for a while to see the show return. Just how long? Episode 3 (entitled “Blood and Treasure”) is airing on CBS come Tuesday, December 8. This is an installment that will dive deeper into what Gibbs and Fornell are up to, and also one that features a rather-fun case at the same time. The story is still set in the relative past, and while there is a serialized element to it, you’re going to have some familiar procedural parts that constitute the show’s bread and butter.

Hungry for a few more details? Then be sure to check out the NCIS season 18 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Blood and Treasure” – The discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin, on NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Sound fun? We’re excited to have it, just as we’re excited to still have new NCIS episodes at all in December. Just remember that we aren’t getting that for a lot of other shows on the air right now.

