SEAL Team season 4 premiere: David Boreanaz sets the stage







Are you prepared for the SEAL Team season 4 premiere to arrive on CBS? We hope so, given that at this point, we’re just over a week away!

Want some more SEAL Team video discussion now? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

It has been a long time coming since we last had a chance to see Jason or Bravo Team, but it doesn’t appear as though the series is going to be veering too off-course from where they’ve been. Instead, they are picking up more where they left off, and soon after that, Jason’s going to be in a bad way. You’re going to see him stranded from much of Bravo Team, and within that he will be reliant on his own skills (plus Cerberus) to make it through. Can they figure it out?

The video below features star David Boreanaz doing his best to set up the premiere, which he is especially familiar with — he also directed it! That is something he’s done before, but it’s even cooler in a way that he gets to do it premiere. It’s a worthy way for him to kick off the proceedings and set the stage for some exciting stuff coming down the road. (There are also two episodes airing on premiere night, and Bravo Team may not be quite the same by the time we get to the end of them.)

If you did not know, SEAL Team is going to be focusing on giving you powerful and familiar stories within this world — but they’re also going to be bringing some escapism. It’s not as much of a priority to focus on the global health crisis.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you want to see on the SEAL Team season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

A bloody Jason…What are your Season 4 premiere predictions? #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/nqYeJuSC7d — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) November 23, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







