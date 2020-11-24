The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Ivan even more of Tayshia Adams contender?







The Bachelorette is set to arrive on ABC tomorrow night, and through that, we’re going to get an even BETTER sense of who some of Tayshia’s contenders are. We’ve seen already that she is very-much fond of Zac, and also chose to give Noah a group-date rose for some of his recent efforts.

Meanwhile, it also seems like Ivan is quickly rising up the ranks. There was a time when it felt like he was an under-the-radar contender but since that time, he has become more and more of someone everyone should be watching out for. He’s smart, romantic, and seems to also bring out a fun side in Tayshia. You can see in a sneak peek over at People that he’s just as game to have a pillow fight as he is talk about his feelings.

By the end of this episode, we have a feeling people are going to be talking a whole lot more about Ivan. They really should be.

Want a few more details for what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“1607” – Seven men compete for the only one-on-one date by writing and performing a love song for Tayshia. Who will hit the right notes that speak to the Bachelorette’s heart? The winner of the musical competition opens up during an emotional conversation with Tayshia, and they may have more in common than they both realize. Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco from season 23 of “The Bachelor” visit Tayshia, helping her plan an outrageous game of Truth or Dare for six of the men. Ben and Ed separately decide to steal some extra time with the Bachelorette before the cocktail party to assess where they stand with her, leading to a hilarious outcome. But all hell breaks loose as Tayshia discovers what some men have been saying about her right before the rose ceremony on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It’s weird seeing a part of The Bachelorette without the drama we saw with Clare — it’s a little more unpredictable and with that, it actually does feel like a normal season of the show. Or, at least as normal as normal could be.

Who are you rooting for Tayshia to end up with up on The Bachelorette?

