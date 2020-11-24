Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A crisis and a plane







For everyone out there who was worried that Magnum PI season 3 would be somehow smaller in scale amidst the global pandemic, we come bearing good news: It won’t be. The second installment of the season (airing on December 11) is entitled “Easy Money,” and based on the preliminary details we have, we can already say that this looks to be all sorts of crazy. It’s a big, intense episode where there are going to be a lot of surprises from start to finish — and a lot of it may begin with an incident that happens while aboard a plane.

For a few more details, check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 2 synopsis:

“Easy Money” – Higgins job to repo a plane goes south when she and Magnum discover that it was being used by a drug cartel who opens fire at the plane, forcing them to crash land in the jungle, where they find a stowaway on board with a target on his back. Also, Higgins has her first date with Dr. Ethan Shah, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The part of this synopsis revolving around Higgins’ first date is notable because she’ll only be one episode removed from first meeting him — odds are, he’s going to figure out early on just what it means to be romantically intertwined with someone like he. We know that Higgins can be a caring, giving person, but she’s also got a lot on her plate. Who wants to bet that Magnum somehow interrupts this date? We don’t get the sense that the character will be going anywhere in the early season 3 episodes, so there could be some fun that comes from seeing how the story develops.

