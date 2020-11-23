A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Katherine’s revelation







A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 is poised to arrive on ABC on December 10, and there is a lot of stuff to be revealed. Take, for example, what’s happening to Eddie right now at the hands of Alex’s father.

At the tail end of the premiere, it was revealed for the first time that this man was responsible for hitting Eddie and paralyzing him. Clearly, he thinks that he is responsible for what happened to his daughter, and this character will probably have a big role to play as this season goes along. Within this episode, though, the basic thing we’re going to be seeing is Katherine learning a few things that may get her closer to the truth.

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

“letting go”– Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

What seems to make this episode work, at least on paper, is the extremes of the storytelling that we’re going to be getting. At one point, you’re going to be seeing something incredibly serious involving Katherine … and then also something a little more wholesome when it comes to Gary and Danny. (Or, at least it’s wholesome — we hope that the bullying isn’t too serious and this is just Gary helping him stand up for himsellf.)

