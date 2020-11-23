Fargo season 4 finale promo: ‘Hasn’t there been enough killing?’







The Fargo season 4 finale promo has now been unearthed at FX, and it does a remarkable job at both saying a lot without really saying that much at all.

For a big part of the upcoming episode, you’re going to see violence — shocked? You shouldn’t be, just like you shouldn’t be shocked that Loy feels betrayed at some point during what’s ahead. There are shoot-outs aplenty, and we also have an incredibly-amusing bit of dialogue in “hasn’t there been enough killing?” that plays out at some point.

Is there going to be a way for this war to actually end with … peace? We write it this way given that it seems like it’s the least likely scenario to happen within this episode. Also, we’ve seen a lot of Fargo over the years and we tend to know how a lot of this stuff ends. Season 1 is still the best when it comes to the sheer element of surprise, but also managing to combine drama with sheer insanity. There’s nothing quite like the unpredictability of the series’ deaths, and we’re sure that this is going to last for at least one more go-around.

As for whether or not we’re going to be seeing more Fargo beyond this episode, don’t take the promo at its word. We know that it mentions “the final episode,” but it really views a lot of them as their own, separate series. There could still be a season 5, and it will probably be treated and promoted just about the same as this one.

