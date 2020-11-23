MacGyver season 5: First promo features action, a heist, & more goodness







With the premiere of MacGyver season 5 airing on CBS a week from Friday, isn’t it nice to get a new promo for what’s ahead?

If you look below, you can see courtesy of the network all sorts of fun stuff — think in terms of an undercover mission, improvisation, and an elaborate heist. This is exactly the sort of stuff we want to see on this show! It’s fun, lighthearted, and should offer an escape from what else is out there. Sure, there are some personal moments that stand out here and there — we got plenty of those in season 4 — but we’re hoping for some smiles in the early going here. Seeing the promo is almost akin to seeing some old friends come back.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the season 5 premiere just yet, it does serve as a reminder that some elements from the Codex story last season will still remain:

Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face.

In the end, we’re not sure that we would expect the story to be as serialized in the early going here as it was in season 4, but with Codex still out there, Team Phoenix is going to have their hands full. Plus, you never know what old baddies from the past could show up and start wrecking a little bit of havoc as well! Unpredictability is one of the things that MacGyver has always had going for it, and we absolutely don’t think that is going to change in the weeks ahead.

