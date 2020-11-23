Shameless season 11 spoilers: The stories for Carl, Kev, V, & more







With Shameless season 11 premiering on Showtime in just under two weeks, it’s nice to get a sense as to what this season is going to look like!

We’ve got a lot to discuss here, but the jumping-off point is actually going to be the synopsis for episode 2, which is airing around the midway point of next month:

It’s Franny’s birthday, and with Tami and Sandy’s help, Debbie prepares to throw her the best princess party Franny never wanted. Ian is on the straight and narrow which forces Mickey to get a real job. Frank the weed connoisseur helps Kev and V with their struggling pot business. Lip’s home renovations run him into some trouble with his new neighbors. Carl’s first day on the force is not the vigilante fantasy he thought it would be. Liam profits from kids who find themselves in lunch debt due to a tyrannical lunch lady.

The storyline we’re probably the most excited to see this season is Carl, mostly because the idea of a Gallagher on the police force seems like a total disaster. Yet, it could also ironically touch on police form and a lot of important stories that are going on in the world right now.

Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey are just going to be great from the vantage point of seeing their relationship develop — what in the world is their life going to look like? It’s a nice counterpoint to Kev and V, who have a firmly-established relationship but still plenty of problems; it does make sense that the two would get into the pot business without a bar. It’s something that in a pandemic, there are probably a lot of people utilizing. Shameless has long been a show about characters trying to take advantage of their environment, and that’s probably not changing now — remember, a lot of this show is satire.

