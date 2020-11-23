All Rise season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The story within ‘Sliding Floors’







Want to get a sense of what is coming on All Rise season 2 episode 3 when it airs on CBS next week? Even though we’re moving past the two-part story in the premiere, it does seem like the show is going to remain topical. It’s taking on the subject nice of bias within the courtroom, and whether or not every defendant is being treated the same exact way.

This episode is entitled “Sliding Floors,” which we think is an intentional, fun play on the sliding-doors concept where one simple decision or act can cause a big ripple effect on others. The All Rise season 2 episode 3 synopsis has more insight on where the story is going from here:

“Sliding Floors”– Presiding over Luke’s cases forces Lola to acknowledge her own implicit biases and brings her into conflict with Judge Benner. On the home front, while Lola’s husband, Robin, is in D.C., she ponders single motherhood and carries on a one-sided conversation with the new baby growing in her stomach. Also, Mark contemplates reopening an old investigation that causes friction between him and Amy, on ALL RISE, Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that All Rise does best is find a way to combine personal storylines and the cases that are front-and-center — and it definitely feels like we’re getting some of that here. Adding in Lola’s pregnancy is another twist that was hard to see coming prior to the premiere. It may cause her to perceive just about everything in her life differently, and there is something exciting about such a familial element present in a show often about actions and far-reaching consequences.

