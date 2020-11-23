Blue Bloods season 11 premiere spoilers: A familiar face is coming back!







We’ve spent a little bit of time already discussing some notable people appearing in the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere — think in terms of Whoopi Goldberg returning as Regina Thomas in addition to getting more Joe Hill.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk about another familiar face — one tied to none other than Eddie! The press release for the December 4 premiere noted that Lauren Patten will be back on the show as Officer Rachel Witten, Eddie’s one-time partner. She did make some appearances in season 10, though they were a little bit more rare than we’ve seen in the past.

So why have we seen less of Patten over the past year? It has a lot to do with her appearances in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway — yet, with the stages in New York on hiatus due to the global pandemic, it does open the door for more appearances here. Hopefully, things will become safer soon and Patten can get back to doing both, but we’re happy to have her around Blue Bloods as long as possible. What we like about Witten as a character is that she gives Eddie a character outside the Reagans to talk to, and someone who she has an established rapport with. While clearly the Reagans are the center of the show, it is nice to still have an outside perspective. With Eddie now married into the family, she doesn’t have that outsider point of view as much as she once did.

