The Blacklist season 8 mystery: What remains at Dom’s house?







Now that we’ve made it past Friday night’s new episode of The Blacklist season 8, we know how the story ends for Dom. With that being said, there are also a multitude of questions worth asking. Take, for example, if there are any clues from his past that could still be unearthed.

Due to an Instagram Story from star Megan Boone (Liz) earlier this fall, we know that the show filmed some sort of footage at the location used for Dom’s house. We haven’t visited the place so far this season, so unless the scenes were deleted, they are still set to air. As for what we could see there, that’s where the possibilities start to trickle in.

One of the most interesting things about Dom as a character was that he had such an acute understanding of who Katarina was as a person — and we like to think that person was very different from the woman we saw played by Laila Robins in the present. We’re not sure if Dom was holding onto physical evidence of anything pertaining to N-13 or the Sikorsky Archive, but we have to imagine that she will find a few interesting nuggets of insight on Katarina upon a visit to the home. She may at least recognize more of her as a person.

Will there be anything there that suggests that the Robins version of Katarina wasn’t the real version of the character? We do wonder, given that there were a couple of moments over the past year where we started to wonder if there was something about her that just seemed off — as in, there were certain things she should know but didn’t.

What do you want to see from Dom’s house on The Blacklist season 8?

