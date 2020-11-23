Station 19 season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Good news for Maya, Carina?







Station 19 season 4 is, based on everything that we’ve seen so far, going to be one based heavily on relationships. We saw a lot of this in the early going with Andy and her mother, and we’re also going to be seeing a good bit of it coming up for Andy and Sullivan.

Meanwhile, moving forward this season we’re going to also see the continued development of Maya and Carina. So far, most of what we’ve seen this season falls under good news. They’re ready to move in together, and it’s clear that they’ve gotten past some of the issues that were there at the end of last season. This is going to continue to move in a positive direction as the season goes on — think in terms of the December 10 episode entitled “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Below, CarterMatt has the full Station 19 season 4 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Don’t Look Back in Anger” – The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis, and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We don’t want to sit here and delude ourselves into thinking that it will all be smooth sailing for Maya and Carina moving forward, mostly because that’s probably not going to be the case. We’re sure that there will be some other conflict, and everyone in their own way may still be dealing with the pandemic. After all, we know that it’s still a part of this universe based on what’s happening on some upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episodes.

