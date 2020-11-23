Doctor Who spoilers: John Barrowman back for ‘Revolution of the Daleks’







While you wait for the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks,” we come bearing some rather-great news!

In a statement today, it was first confirmed that John Barrowman is going to be appearing on the upcoming special in his role of Captain Jack Harkness. This is a beloved part that we got to see briefly in a season 12 episode earlier this year. Moving forward, though, it appears that the appearance will be far more substantial. The teaser should get you excited — if not that, check out the new statement via Barrwoman himself:

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home. It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

Meanwhile, here is a little bit more of what executive producer Chris Chibnall had to say:

“A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

We know that the Thirteenth Doctor is currently trapped following the events of the season 12 finale — with that in mind, it may take someone like Captain Jack to get her back. There is something quite nostalgic about the character’s return, and Barrowman has become an icon in the genre community. He’s funny, witty, and understands how much viewers care about this particular material.

