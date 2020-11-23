Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 spoilers: Jo debates the future







Are you interested in some other news about Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5? Then know, first and foremost, that we’re going to have characters trying to evolve … but also some others that are stuck within a particularly difficult present.

The ABC drama is not looking away to shy away from the pandemic. We know that with some shows, they are being subject to criticism as people are looking to escape from the terribleness of the present. There’s more of an understanding here. This is a show about medicine and with that in mind, it only makes sense for medicine to be most of the primary focus — even if it is something tough like a virus that we’ve heard about constantly.

For some more news, be sure to check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Fight the Power” – Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships. After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future.

What is Jo going to be debating? We’re hoping it doesn’t have to do with whether or not she wants to stay at the hospital, but rather what she wants to do there instead. There are a lot of different options that could be available to her; she’s just in a place where there are a lot of considerations and debates to be had. Consider it the result of an earth-shatteri

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5?

