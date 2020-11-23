Who is Marta Goldstein? NCIS: New Orleans airs title card tribute







Who is Marta Goldstein? Sunday night’s new episode of NCIS: New Orleans aired a title card tribute in its closing minutes, and it is only fitting given her longtime contributions to the show.

Goldstein was a longtime script supervisor in Hollywood, working on such series as Ugly Betty, Scrubs, The Practice, and a number of other series. She worked as a part of the NCIS: New Orleans universe since 2014, and was a part of the entertainment world for decades. While there were no specifics as to her passing at the end of the episode, her significance to the series’ long-term success is clear. Making sure a show like this runs smoothly behind the scenes is no easy task, especially when you are producing anywhere from 22 to 24 episodes a season most years. You have to establish and maintain continuity, and that exists across multiple departments and aspects of the end product. It’s a job that has many more specific duties than we could ever hope to list off here.

As some of you may know, title card tributes are one of the best ways that any series can honor someone who was a part of the cast and crew. It accompanies a show across all future airings, and reminds viewers at the same time that this work of entertainment is produced by hard-working people. Many of them are unsung heroes who rarely receive recognition for their work.

Without knowing much about Marta Goldstein, it is clear that she is a part of the NCIS: New Orleans family, and that the entire staff wants to ensure that she is remembered for what she brought to their world. There are the professional contributions, but those fall behind who was as a person and what she meant to their lives.

Our thoughts go out to Goldstein’s family during what has to be a difficult time, and applaud the NCIS: New Orleans production staff for taking a moment in tonight’s episode to honor her. This allowed viewers to learn more about who she was, and also about her contributions to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

