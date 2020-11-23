A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 promo: Eddie’s struggle







As we prepare now for A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 on ABC one week from Thursday, you’re going to see the aftermath of Eddie’s accident. As you would imagine, it’s not going to be easy for him to adjust to his new life.

For some more insight on that very subject, take a look at the promo below. Here, you can see see David Giuntoli’s character struggling mightily with the fact that he is paralyzed and needs a wheelchair in order to get around. It’s going to take an adjustment period, and there will also be frustrations when he can’t get up from a chair. Some of his friends are going to be there for him, but care comes in many forms. At times, it may even come in the way of tough love as Rome and Gary force him to recognize that there is a great life still to live, and he can’t spend the rest of his days feeling bad about his present circumstances. This is a way for Eddie to evolve and become an even more empathetic person — provided he puts in the work.

As for what else is happening, you’ll continue to see Maggie even though she is overseas, and she will come bearing some questions about whether or not Gary is moving too fast with Darcy. Darcy herself, meanwhile, has some very clear opinions about what Gary is doing in order to help Eddie. This is a show of perspectives and relationships; that’s not changing. The only thing that is at this point is that we’re deeper into the series’ run now. We know these people better.

We know that it’s going to be a wait until episode 2, but we remain confident it will prove worthwhile.

