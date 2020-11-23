The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4 video: Shaun faces new stresses







On Monday night’s new episode of The Good Doctor season 4 episode 4, Dr. Shaun Murphy is going to get another crash course in leadership. Or, to be specific, a lesson involving responsibility.

Think back to episode 3, when some new young doctors first entered the St. Bonaventure Hospital. With that, Shaun had to understand more of what it means to help teach them. He has never been the sort of person to think outside of himself within the field — his focus has been helping patience. That’s certainly a noble goal, but here, he has to multitask like never before. He still has his duties, but also has to work to ensure those under him don’t make mistakes.

Unfortunately, at least one of them will. On this upcoming episode, Shaun will learn more of what happens when one of the junior residents screws up — the buck stops with him. He doesn’t like the idea of being punished for someone else’s actions, but the idea is that he has the power to teach and to help. He wants to be a good doctor, but he should want the same exact thing for everyone around him.

On the relationship front, be prepared for Monday’s episode to also feature Shaun and Lea having a discussion about living together. Have they lived under the same roof before? Sure, but it was under a totally different context. This time around, they are committed together romantically … but is living together too much of a commitment all at once? Shaun seems fine with it, but what if Lea doesn’t feel the same way? They really have not had all that much time to be able to live like a normal couple — remember that in the show’s timeline, they are just coming out of the pandemic.

