Is a 9-1-1 season 4, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 crossover confirmed?







We’ve known for a while that we wanted to see a 9-1-1 season 4 crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2. Based on what we’re seeing now, there is a little bit more evidence that it is actually happening.

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Tim Minear shared a photo that seemed to very-much suggest that a crossover between the two shows is coming at some point over the months ahead. If you’ve been reading interviews over the past year or so, then you’ll know that this is something there has long been discussed as a possibility. One of the biggest reasons we didn’t see this last year was simply for scheduling concerns — when the shows were being filmed, it was hard to know when everything was going to air.

Now, however, things are a little bit more clear. The two shows have a specific schedule, and with the spin-off a little more developed, it’s going to be even easier to be excited about this.

Of course, there is still one enormous question that we’re left to think about here — what will the story be? Is there a shared disaster that could bring teams together? Is this some sort of nationwide training exercise? It’s hard to think about specific events that will bring the two groups together, but we’re excited to see what it will look like. Odds are, it will be one of the biggest events of the entire TV season, especially if a potential crossover ends up becoming akin to some sort of two-hour movie event.

Since it is still early, we’ll wait and get some other details about a potential crossover before we start jumping up and down with excitement.

