Blue Bloods season 11: How many episodes could air in December?







In case you did not know, the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere is going to be coming on CBS soon! We haven’t seen new episodes in quite a long time, but it will be nice to dive back into the world of the Reagans once more.

With that being said, just how much of the Reagans are we going to see? Go ahead and consider that the jumping-off point for what we are getting into here. Because of the decision to premiere the show on December 4, we have to imagine that there will be at least two airings in December. Why premiere at all in the calendar year otherwise? We anticipate an installment on December 11, and from there, all bets are off.

Rest assured of this: There will be no new episode on Christmas Day, and it’s unlikely there will be one on January 1. You will have most likely 2-3 episodes of Tom Selleck and company this year, followed by another hiatus.

Is it frustrating in a way to have such a small run for the show? Absolutely, but it is rather par for the course for what we are seeing with a number of other shows at this point. Think about it like this: One Chicago and The Blacklist only aired two episodes before going on a long break. If Blue Bloods does the same, don’t be shocked. Networks want to get new episodes out there for viewers as fast as possible, but there’s an awareness that productions started late. They have to let everyone on set get a few installments in the bank.

