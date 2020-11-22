MacGyver season 5: New filming update behind the scenes!







We’re just under two weeks away now from MacGyver season 5 premiering on CBS, and that alone is worth celebrating.

For the sake of this article, we’re hoping to take that celebration to the next level courtesy of a season 5 filming update! In a post on Twitter, new showrunner Monica Macer confirmed that the cast and crew are done shooting their first episode in this production order, and that’s quite the achievement when you think about all of the pandemic-related filming restrictions right now.

For some more news on MacGyver in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist for more news.

We know that there could be some confusion on one thing with MacGyver right now — how are they going to air an episode they just finished filming in a little over a week and a half? The simple answer is that they’re not. There are still a number of episodes left over from the season 4 production order that are airing this fall. CBS is promoting those as a part of season 5, but technically, they were filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis.

Ultimately, what matters more than anything right now is that we’re going to have a lot of great stories for the entire cast and crew to dive into. Our hope at the moment is that we’ll see a lot of missions that allow these characters to be the best action-hero versions of themselves. Meanwhile, we’re also crossing our fingers that there will be chances for further ingenuity and brain-power, otherwise known as one of the things that this series does best. They really emphasize critical thinking more so than just about any other one out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver right now

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

And that’s a wrap! ⁦@MacGyverCBS⁩ Ep. 501 is officially in the can! Woot woot! pic.twitter.com/QDShaN2pXC — Monica Macer (@MonicaMacer) November 21, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







