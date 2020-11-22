Station 19 season 4 episode 3 promo: What will future hold for Sullivan?







Are you curious to learn more as to what’s ahead on Station 19 season 4 episode 3? There is another installment coming in just under two weeks.

So what is the focus of this particular episode? Think in terms of Sullivan learning as to whether or not he’s going to have a future with the Seattle Fire Department. At the moment, it’s pretty well-documented as to what some of his obstacles are — his addiction has gone beyond just a personal issue, and there are numerous people ready to speak out against him.

Where things get tricky here is that Sullivan is good as his job, and that is something clearly recognized by everyone else in the department. We imagine that within this upcoming episode, we’re going to be seeing a lot of tough decisions play out — if you’re another firefighter, do you rally behind Sullivan, knowing that it could lead to other people wanting to target you moving forward? Do you make the “safe” move of falling in line?

We don’t presume that the future for Sullivan is going to be easy, or even remotely close to it. Yet, we still want to have some hope for him. The Station has already shown itself to be a family, and we do think that they’ll do what they can to go to bat for him. He’s still got a lot to work on when it comes to overcoming addiction, but he can get there.

Of course, beyond Sullivan’s professional future there are questions as to whether or not he and Andy Herrera are going to work things out. We believe in them; they’re just taking a little bit of time now to focus on themselves, which may be the right move in these present circumstances.

