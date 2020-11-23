Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 22?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Can you expect another informative dose of laughter? Within this piece, we will give you an answer to that, but then also look more towards whatever the future holds.

Unfortunately, the first news that we’ve got at the moment falls within the category of “unpleasant.” After all, there is no new episode of the series coming up tonight, let alone the remainder of this year. Also week marked the big finale, which makes sense given that in the closing seconds, Oliver blew up a physical representation of the year 2020 after telling it to “get f—-d.” Yeah, it was totally that sort of show.

While there is no official return date as of yet for Last Week Tonight, all signs point to it being back on the air when we get around to February. This is, after all, when the most-recent season of the show premiered, and also many before it. When the show does return, it’s pretty clear at this point that it’s going to be a totally different world than when we last saw it. There will be a new President at that point, plus hopefully signs that we are starting to get on the other side of the pandemic.

Even though we are in the midst of quite a long hiatus at the moment, we still have a feeling that there are going to be some other updates worked on behind the scenes. This is a show that does a lot of research even when it isn’t on the air, so all parties involved are probably preparing for the future — whatever that is going to look like.

