Roadkill season 2: Is it renewed? Could it air on PBS?







Is there a chance at a Roadkill season 2, and is there a chance that we’ll be able to see it air on PBS in the future? Go ahead and consider this article your source for more information on both of these subjects.

Let’s kick things off here by getting a little bit of the bad news out of the way: For now, there is no confirmation that there will be any more Roadkill … but there may still be some reason for hope. Why is that? A lot of it just has to do with the political nature of this story — there will always be material that they can mine from, and with that in mind it becomes a matter of determining the right narrative to go with. Also, you have the presence of Hugh Laurie front and center here. This is a legitimately famous TV star all over the world, and it does feel like he amplifies the focus on this show in a pretty significant way.

In the end, we have a feeling that there will be discussions around the future of the show, but there’s no real hurry for new episodes to arrive here. There are a few different things to consider here, starting with the fact that we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic. So long as we’re in the midst of that, we think productions are going to by and large take their time to get back to work. Filming within this crisis has shown itself to be rather costly, and then also time-consuming since you have to tack on however long it takes to ensure that all of the proper procedures are followed.

Hopefully, we will have at least some sort of additional information on the future of Roadkill, if there is one, over the next six months or so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roadkill

What do you want to see when it comes to Roadkill season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







