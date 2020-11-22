Dancing with the Stars 29 finale rankings: Is Nev Schulman the favorite?







As we prepare for the Dancing with the Stars 29 finale on ABC tomorrow night, who is going to be the favorite to win? The Mirrorball is only a couple of routines away for some of these contestants, and we’ve got a feeling that the battle from here on out is gonna be intense. How can it now be?

For the sake of this article, we’re going to do our best to rank the four remaining dancers, difficult as it may be. There isn’t a lot to go on, but we’re considering overall dance quality and also our perception of the fanbase to date.

4. Justina Machado – She’s probably a better overall dancer than Nelly, but we’ve seen her land in the bottom already — this is a place that we haven’t seen Nelly land in to date. By default, that has to put her last.

3. Nelly – This is where things get a little bit mysterious. We know that he’s got an enormous fan base, but will it be enough to compensate for lower scores? That’s what we have to figure out, but it’s hard to rank him higher for now.

2. Nev Schulman – In terms of overall performance quality, Nev is probably the best out of anyone this season. With that being said, though, we don’t know for sure how big his fanbase is versus Nelly or Kaitlyn. It wouldn’t shock us if he won, or if he was in third.

1. Kaitlyn Bristowe – We know how huge Bachelor Nation is, and also how good of a dancer Kaitlyn is. We don’t see her finishing any lower than the top two, and with that in mind, she seems for now like the safest choice for the Mirrorball.

Who do you think is going to win Dancing with the Stars 29 when the dust settles?

