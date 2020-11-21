The Voice video: Jus Jon, Jim Ranger square off in Knockout Rounds







The Voice season 19 will be kicking off its Knockout Rounds on Monday, so why not start things off with one of the most fascinating showdowns imaginable?

In the video below, you can see Jus Jon and Jim Ranger of Team Blake Sheldon do their best to earn a place in the next round — but this is complicated for a number of different reasons. These two singers couldn’t be more different vocally, and we don’t know how you can even compare them.

On the surface, Jim is the more conventional pick for Team Blake — he’s doing an emotional country ballad in “Humble and Kind,” and we do think that this is the sort of thing that will resonate well with the country crowd. He’s a strong vocalist with a natural storytelling quality, and he probably is the safer choice of the two in terms of who will get more votes in the live round.

Yet, Jus Jon may be the more unique of the two performers. He’s got a fantastic song choice in “Finesse,” and showcases both smooth vocals and some great dance moves at the same time. He’s a consummate performer, but is Blake the right coach to get the best out of him? There’s a debate to be had there.

We’d love to go out on a limb at this point and predict that Jim is the winner of this Knockout, but one of the other coaches saves Jus Jon and they both get to continue forward. That feels predictable in a way, but is that also the right result? It’s hard to say. We lean slightly towards Jus Jon as the better overall performance, but it’s close. We wouldn’t be mad if Blake declared either one of them the winner.

Who do you want to see advance on The Voice, Jus Jon or Jim Ranger?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get more insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







