Power Book II: Ghost episode 6: Creator on finishing up season 1 run







In just a couple of weeks, Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 is coming onto Starz — go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly! This is going to be a heck of a five-episode run that has a lot to accomplish. We gotta see what’s happening with Tariq as he tries to balance out his life at school and working with Monet and her family. Meanwhile, we also need to see if Tasha gets out of prison!

Of course, behind the scenes, it was not exactly easy to get these episodes together — and that is what creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp indicates further in a post on Instagram below. She describes how some of these episodes for Ghost were done almost a year ago, whereas the final two were shot recently with a ton of different health and safety protocols in place. The global health crisis impacted Power Book II greatly behind the scenes, but with testing, masks, and other safety precautions, everyone was able to get work done.

Knowing that the first season is done, we’re stoked to see the end results over the next month and a half, give or take. Following that, we do know that a second season of Ghost is coming. As for elsewhere within the Power universe, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back in production after a lengthy pandemic-related delay of its own. Meanwhile, there are two other spin-offs on the way in Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence. Patience will be a virtue while we anticipate what’s ahead there.

