





Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Ahead of Thanksgiving, there is often an expectation for a new installment to air.

Unfortunately, this time around we come bearing some rather bad news — there is no new installment coming this weekend. With that, we’re going to be waiting at least a year to see some more Thanksgiving sketches surface on the air.

So what gives with this? We think a lot of it comes down to SNL and NBC deciding to prioritize the 2020 election, and airing a long stretch of new episodes concluding with the Dave Chappelle episode earlier this month. It’s the longest string of consecutive new episodes we’ve seen in at least our time covering the show, and that does merit a hiatus on the other side of it. (If you do love SNL Thanksgiving sketches, there is a special broadcast Wednesday night that will feature some of the most memorable ones from the show’s history.)

As for when SNL is coming back on the air, unfortunately there is still no official news about that — though personally, we’re hoping to see at least a couple (if not more) airing in December. Christmas episodes with this show are iconic, and we’ve seen them bring in an A-lister as a host on a number of different occasions. Think in terms of Eddie Murphy last year, or people like Jimmy Fallon in the past. You want to be able to get some holiday cheer with this group if at all possible.

Could there be an announcement on the next show over the upcoming days? It’s possible, but we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic about it. We think the more likely scenario is that there will be an announcement on the other side of the Thanksgiving holiday — that way, there’s a better chance to have a full lead-up as we prepare for the next show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SNL right now

What do you want to see on the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Have a particular host in mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







