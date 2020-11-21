Lucifer star Tom Ellis celebrates Critics Choice Super nominations







This past week proved to be a great one for Lucifer, and we say that even knowing there wasn’t much news revealed on the show itself.

Want some more Lucifer updates in video form? Check out our review for the first half of season 5 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have other updates before too long…

Recently, the nominations were first announced for the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, an offshoot of the original designed to increase recognition of a lot of overlooked series across multiple genres. It was nice to see the Netflix series receive three nominations in total, one for Best Superhero Series and two for Tom Ellis — one for his acting in a Superhero Series, and the other for Best Villain. (Is Lucifer Morningstar really a villain? Maybe in name, but not in spirit from what we’ve seen on the show.)

It’s nice to see Ellis, one of the most criminally-underrated actors out there, get this sort of love in multiple categories. It’s well-worth celebrating, and it was nice to see Tom’s message (see below) about the nominations. He is thrilled to receive them, and we just have to wait until January 10 to see if he is a winner. (The ceremony is set to air on The CW.)

As for what is coming up in terms of the future of Lucifer, we know that there are still eight episodes in season 5 and then the sixth and final season, which is currently being filmed. There is no confirmed return date as of yet for the show, but we’re hoping for a holiday/winter launch for the rest of season 5. The ball’s going to be in Netflix’s court here at the end of the day.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Lucifer and the road ahead right now

What do you want to see on Lucifer coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Well I’m absolutely chuffed! Thank you @CriticsChoice for nominating #Lucifer and for nominating me in the inaugural Super awards!!! Congratulations to all the nominees 😊😈🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBJXqUYJia — tom ellis (@tomellis17) November 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







