The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 7 promo: Is an execution coming?







The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on Starz in just over 24 hours, and there is a lot the story must get to.

First things first, can we talk about titles? This installment is entitled “Faith,” and the last time a Starz series totally broke us with an episode of that same name was back in Outlander season 2. Based on how The Spanish Princess is probably going to end, we can’t quite say that we’re expecting happy or pleasant times ahead. Instead, we’re prepared more for sadness and chaos.

Ultimately, we know that we’re nearing the end of Catherine’s time with Henry — the King is changing dramatically already (we’re not just talking about the beard), and so are some of the rules in England. Changes within the Church are a big part of this story, but that’s not the only thing to look out for. A key execution could define a big part of this episode, as could Catherine’s spiral and realization that she has no real control of the madness that is swirling around her.

The press release for this episode signifies a lot of this further, if you haven’t seen that already: “A new religion is rising, as is tension in court. Catherine must stop Henry’s dangerous paranoia from turning friends into enemies.”

While we wish that there was a flurry of more stories left to tell here, there’s not. We only have two more episodes until The Spanish Princess as we know it is over. With that in mind, we have to prepare for an almost-endless stream of surprises from here on out. Hopefully, we have an ending here that is at least emotionally satisfying, even if it is also devastating.

