Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 video: Strand’s struggle







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 is airing this weekend on AMC, and we know this one is poised to be big. How can it not be given that this is the midseason finale, and there is a lot of big stuff that the writers are setting the stage for? Think in terms of Victor Strand doing whatever he can in order to locate Dakota, which is complicated in itself due mostly to how Dakota feels about Virginia.

Also, think in terms of how Ginny is feeling already about her communities — she recently lost a hand after being bit by a walker and she’s feeling pressure from outside groups. We know that she’s been set up as a villain in some ways, but this is not the second coming of Negan or the Governor. Things are a bit more complicated here, and you will get a greater sense of why as this story progresses.

Think of the sneak peek below as a worthy introduction of a lot of the chaos that is coming up. Things are going to get absolutely bonkers, so you should go ahead and prepare for that. You see an attack, walkers, Strand trying to get a sense of Dakota, and then some surprises by the end of it. We know that eventually, Alicia and Charlie are going to be tasked with trying to locate her, but be prepared in advance for a good bit of tension there. These are not characters who will be fully on the same page, but isn’t Fear the Walking Dead often a better series when that is the case? We like that this version of Strand feels more similar to the one from earlier seasons.

Ultimately, we’ll see what some of the fallout of Strand’s actions is this weekend. We’re ready.

