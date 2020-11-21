Dancing with the Stars 29: Finale spoilers for Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, cast







What can you expect to see on the Dancing with the Stars 29 finale when it airs on ABC? Think in terms of repeat performances, but also something that gets us excited every single time it happens: The freestyle! It’s the biggest expression out there of how creative these stars and their partners are.

We can’t tell you yet what sort of dance styles will be incorporated or what the look and feel of them will be — yet, we can at least give you a good sense of the song choices. Just take a look below…

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will repeat their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, then a Freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from “Moulin Rouge”

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber will repeat their Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, then a Freestyle dance to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings.

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge, then a Freestyle dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, then a Freestyle dance to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.

Of these choices, we’re particularly enthused by what Nev is doing since it may be somewhat Broadway in theme. Kaitlyn’s dance could have potential for that as well. We expect that each one of these dancers will do their best to lean into their strengths — from there, it will all come down to what the judges think.

Who are you rooting for to win Dancing with the Stars 29?

