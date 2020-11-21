Shameless season 11 premiere spoilers: Ian & Mickey’s newlywed life







The Shameless season 11 premiere is arriving in just a couple of weekends! The final season is just about here, and there is a lot that these characters are going to be taking on.

There are a few different things to consider here right away. For starters, the pandemic — since Shameless has long satirized blue-collar American life, it would be crazy if they didn’t take a look at it. They will in the premiere (entitled “This is Chicago”), but in their own way. You’ll see each person deal with that, but also issues from last season. Think in terms of Lip and Tami assessing their future while Debbie has to figure out her legal future after what transpired with Julia at the end of last season.

For some more details, be sure to check out the synopsis for the premiere below:

The Gallaghers adjust to life during the pandemic: Frank fears the loss of the South Side to gentrification, while bar closures force Kev and V to get creative at the Alibi. Sleep-deprived Lip and Tami work to make their new house a home as Carl finishes his time [training] at the police academy. Debbie becomes her own boss and deals with the repercussions of her [case involving] 17-year-old Julia. Ian and Mickey’s honeymoon phase is over as they have very different ideas about what married life would be.

Are Ian and Mickey probably going to figure out what they’re dealing with here? You have to imagine so, but conflict is in some ways their currency. There’s an attraction that comes with that intensity at times.

As for Kev and V, the good news is this — we know that they can get creative. They’re gonna need it.

