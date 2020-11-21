The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Liz, Reddington war will intensify







As we look ahead to The Blacklist season 8 episode 3 airing in January, one thing feels clear: The story is only going to get more intense.

Is it possible that Raymond Reddington had motivation for doing a lot of what he did with killing Katarina, beyond what Liz Keen knows? Sure, but at the same time there’s no guarantee that Liz will accept that even if she finds out. Right now it feels like the bond is broken forever, and she will stop at nothing in order to figure out the truth. Get ready for chaos, and at this point it does feel like very few people will be safe when the dust settles.

Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer John Eisendrath had to say on the subject:

“Liz and Red are going to war … The death of Katarina makes Liz more resolute than ever about getting answers to questions she’s been asking for seven years. She’s willing to burn every bridge and cross every line in search of the truth. Her resolution, plus all she’s learned from Red over the years about thinking like a criminal, makes her one of Red’s most formidable adversaries.”

There are going to be so many different permutations that this battle could take, and the big unknown for us is simply this: Who is going to be siding with who on the Task Force? How are they going to move forward given there is so much illegal stuff happening all around them?

