Outlander notes: See Caitriona Balfe, Steven Cree in Star Force 3







In this Friday edition of Outlander notes, we come bearing something we consider to be quite fun — the first part of Star Force 3!

If you look below, you can see the latest in the ridiculous quarantine-based space saga, co-written and directed by Ross Mains. There are a number of familiar actors returning for the project, including two Outlander favorites in Caitriona Balfe and Steven Cree. (Who else remembers the appearance from Sam Heughan back in Star Force 2?) One of the best things about this project is that it allows these actors to play totally different characters — given how much heavy, dramatic material Caitriona tackles as Claire, it’s rather-fun to see her in the context of something that is often so silly.

For big TV fans, there are a couple of surprise guests who turn up in this one as well — think in terms of Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington as well as Florence Pugh of The Little Drummer Girl. We’re sure that the longer this franchise goes, the more big names will turn up. (We kinda hope it continues, even when the world does get back to normal a little bit.)

In between Balfe and Cree doing this and Heughan / Graham McTavish writing Clanlands, we’re super-grateful that so many people in the Outlander world are continuing to find ways to produce content. It makes this Droughtlander a little easier, especially since we do have so long to wait until the series returns.

What do you think about Caitriona Balfe and Steven Cree in Star Force 3?

