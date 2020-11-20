MacGyver season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Desi’s big heist







We know that the MacGyver season 5 premiere is not set to air until December 4, but why not take a moment to look ahead? That is what we are doing here as we cast our gaze towards the second episode of the season.

One of the things that we’re always excited about with this show or others is getting to see individual spotlights on the different characters within Team Phoenix. Episode 2, airing on December 11, is an opportunity to get a little bit of insight about Russ and Desi. Each one of them has a role to play here — Russ’ is a little more emotional, while Desi is going to find herself front and center in a heist like no other.

Below, CarterMatt has the full MacGyver season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

“Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice” – When Taylor’s former protégé is killed while preventing a bio-weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Mac and the team must find the weapon so Desi can pull off the ultimate heist before it’s sold to a terrorist cell, on MACGYVER, Friday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As we said recently in discussing the big premiere, this is going to be one of those episodes that filmed back earlier this year as a part of the initial season 4 order. There were some episodes held over for this year — filming on the brand-new ones only recently got started, and we imagine that we’ll be hearing a little bit more about those in due time.

Hopefully, we are going to get a chance to see some more video footage on MacGyver season 5 before too long — rest assured that we’re very-much excited to see what this new batch of episodes is going to look like.

