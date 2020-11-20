Shark Tank preview: Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, K9 Mask, Moment, & Prime 6







Are you ready for a new Shark Tank tonight? Then get set for Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, K9 Mask, Moment, and Prime 6. We’ve got products across all fields, and the Sharks for this week in Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Blake Mycoskie are ready to potentially strike deals.

Before we get to the sneak peeks and product information, let’s start (as always!) with the official synopsis:

“1206” – Can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack? Two entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, work to convince the Sharks that their pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member are worth an investment. A pair of entrepreneurs from New York City try and own their moment in the Tank as they ask the Sharks to take a sip of their stress-reducing beverage, while a husband and wife from New York City share their product designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky – The whole idea here is coming up with a version of jerky that is vegan, but also tasty and similar to what you would get from a protein-based jerky. Based on the sneak peek below, it’s pretty clear that multiple sharks want in on this idea.

Plain and simple: the Sharks are ready to BITE. Tune in tonight to see what happens next! #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/iHYRJEE8YX — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) November 20, 2020

Moment – What is a meditation drink? It’s a zero-caffeine, zero-sugar product designed with ingredients to clear your mind and relax — similar to what you would get from meditation. There is a powerful story behind the product, as you can see below.

Share an emotional moment with this meditation drink's business owners, tomorrow on #SharkTank. pic.twitter.com/UmLepGFNZb — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) November 19, 2020

K9 Mask – This is a mask that can be worn by your dog in the event of many emergencies, and helps to filter out air to better ensure their safety. To us, it feels like this could be especially beneficial in the rescue dog community. They do come in multiple sizes, which makes sense given the wide array of dogs out there.

Prime 6 – This product is a long-lasting and sustainable replacement for standard charcoal that, per the official website, is made from “hardwood waste sawdust, compressed and slow-carbonized into dense charcoal.” Based on what we know the Sharks love when it comes to sustainable products, there’s a good chance at an investment when the dust settles here.

