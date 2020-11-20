Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 premiere date confirmed







For everyone stoked to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 (and you really should be), we come bearing great news!

Today, NBC confirmed that the second season of the Jane Levy-led musical will premiere on Tuesday, January 5 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, leading into the return of This Is Us. What we take away from this shift in timeslot is rather simple: The network has a ton of faith in this show and we get it. The first season was one of the most delightful surprises of 2020, as it accomplished the rare feat of mixing music, comedy, romance, and drama into a wonderful package. The finale was devastating in terms of the final ten minutes, but (without spoiling anything) there is a lot of room for the writers to explore all different aspects of Zoey’s life moving forward.

Will this new timeslot lead to stronger live ratings? We certainly hope so, but one of the things that we learned from last season with this show is that it’s not so much dependent on this. It is a beast in streaming/DVR numbers, and we’re sure that a lot of people caught up with season 1 on Peacock over the summer/fall. This is one of the easiest-to-binge shows that NBC has to offer, so we wouldn’t be shocked if that is still the medium most people choose to watch it.

For those wondering, NBC has also confirmed that new comedy Mr. Mayor, featuring Ted Danson as well as Holly Hunter, is going to be premiering on Thursday, January 7. This is a show that comes from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, so with that in mind we have every reason to believe that it will be all sorts of awesome.

