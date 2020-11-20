Black Lightning season 4 will be final season, show EP confirms







When it comes to Black Lightning on The CW, it appears as though the thunderstorm could be finally settling down. Today, executive producer Salim Akil noted that the upcoming fourth season of the series is going to be the last.

In a statement (per TVLine), here is just some of what the EP had to say:

“When we first started the Black Lightning journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre … The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.

“Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture.”

Akil went onto to note that he is looking forward to telling more of the story of Painkiller, a nod to the spin-off that is currently in development. There is no confirmation that this will happen, but it could be a chance to continue to move forward this part of the CW’s superhero world.

When Black Lightning first premiered it was a solid hit for the network, but ratings have declined considerably over the past two years. The show still had a nice run, though, and a chance for a proper ending. It joins Supergirl as the two superhero properties confirmed to end with this current season — we believe that there’s a good chance most everything else will have at least one more go.

Black Lightning season 4 is set to premiere on The CW come Monday, February 8.

