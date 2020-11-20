The Blacklist season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Reddington, Liz face off







We’ve been waiting for Reddington and Liz to have a face-off, and rest assured that it’s coming on The Blacklist season 8 episode 2. The question may still linger after the fact, though — is Liz ever going to learn the truth about the Sikorsky Archive or N-13?

A new sneak peek has surfaced over at Entertainment Weekly, and it features James Spader and Megan Boone’s characters having an in-person conversation all about some of what Liz has learned. She questions Reddington about N-13, the Archive, and whether or not Reddington is going to kill her. Unfortunately for her, he doesn’t exactly answer any of them. Suspiciously, he refers to Katarina as “that woman” rather than “your mother,” which could be another bit of evidence to everyone out there who believes that Laila Robins is playing an imposter rather than the real Katarina.

What we take away from this is that Reddington is relentless in his pursuit of Katarina, just as he is also relentless in ensuring that Liz does not know the truth about what happened in the past. This relationship is going to be a rocky one, to say the least, depending on what happens at the end of the episode. The synopsis notes that there are events that happen that have far-reaching consequences, and honestly, it’s about time. There is clearly a lot more story that can be told, but there are a few different pieces that do need to be moved around on the chessboard.

At this point, let’s just say we’re prepared for anything…

