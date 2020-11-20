Shameless season 11 ‘trailer’: Well, this is different…







We know that Shameless season 11 is coming to Showtime on December 6. It’s coming up … as is a lot of the promotional campaign.

In order to tide you over, the network has released a trailer … but this is not exactly the sort of trailer that you would expect. Instead of a lot of video footage for the new season, we end up seeing a lot of cast members doing their best to hype it up like they would a typical trailer. There is chaos, humor, Frank drinking, and people fighting … or at least that’s how it is described.

As for just what we’re going to be seeing on the upcoming season of the show, we know that struggle will be a big part of it. The pandemic is going to play a role; beyond that, though, there will be chances to see stories from Ian and Mickey as they navigate being newlyweds. Debbie has a new business venture that she is going to be diving into, Frank’s probably up to some shady stuff, and Lip has to wonder what the future is going to look like. Does he end up staying in Chicago? Is Fiona going to return? There are a lot of things from start to finish worth thinking about.

The next couple of weeks are going to feel like forever — but hey, we’ve been waiting a long time around for Shameless. We’ve got a feeling it is going to be worthwhile in the end.

Shameless fans when we say the trailer is OTW: 😡🤬👿

Shameless fans when the cast says the trailer is OTW: 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/g4rCW1cafM — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) November 18, 2020

