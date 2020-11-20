SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Preparing for ‘The New Normal’







If you find yourselves interested in getting some more news on SEAL Team season 4 episode 3, rest assured we’ve got you covered! This is an episode entitled “The New Normal,” and just from that alone you can assume that some change is afoot. (Warning: Possible spoilers ahead about the exit of a major character.)

As a matter of fact, we’re fairly sure that change is afoot. There are already rumors out there suggesting that Jessica Pare (Mandy) could be gone from the show fairly soon, mostly because she’s not listed in the main cast for some upcoming episodes. There’s no confirmation that she is leaving or how she could leave, but it’s something that is on our mind leading into this episode airing on Wednesday, December 9.

For a few more details, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 synopsis with other news on what’s ahead:

“The New Normal” – Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Here’s a part of what makes this story so fascinating — after all, we’re talking about multiple characters facing changes. Who else could be contemplating some big shifts? We think that Clay is a distinct possibility given what we saw for him at the end of season 3, but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

If Mandy is truly gone, is there going to be a push to replace that character at some point soon? We can personally imagine a need to find someone else to step in, but there probably won’t be too much of a hurry. There are plenty of other great characters to focus on and you want to make sure you don’t rush things for the sake of making sure a role is filled.

