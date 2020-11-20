Is Snooki returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Don’t count on it







Will there be a chance to see Snooki return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation at some point in season 4? For the time being, we wouldn’t hold your breath.

For most of the past several months, the reality star (otherwise known as Nicole Polizzi) made it clear that she didn’t have any interest in coming back. She’s happy to be a mom for the time being, and we think that she’s also just wanted to steer clear from the negativity and the drama attached to the Angelina’s wedding debacle. The issue that happened at the wedding itself was bad, but then you also add to that the leaked audio that was discussed in the premiere tonight. Basically, what happened was the cast had to deal with months of relentless social-media harassment and couldn’t say anything about it until the wedding episode aired and viewers got the full story. It’s a lot to take in.

Snooki is the second original cast member to depart the series, as Sammi Giancola opted to not return for Family Vacation at all. (Angelina was technically gone for a while, but she is a part of the franchise now.) Her exit was solidified further by the fact that she was not in the theme song tonight — it felt rather empty without the “party’s here” introduction that we have become so used to.

Despite not being on this season, Snooki has still opted to help promote it on social media — and also seemingly confirm to a fan that she isn’t coming back. (We understand the temptation to say that she’ll be back, even if she claims otherwise.)

Ultimately, we’re just going to have to hope for a return at some point down the road — Snooki is one of the most iconic people within this franchise, and the show is just not going to be the same without her. There are other entertaining cast members, but she’s got more famous quotes and moments than we can count.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Lol sorry to disappoint boo 😞 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 19, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







