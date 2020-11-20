This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Where is Randall’s story going from here?







As we await the return of This Is Us season 5 to NBC in the new year, there are a lot of things that we are left to think about. Take, for example, how Randall is going to connect some of the dots moving forward with his biological mother.

At the moment, we recognize that it’s still unclear if Laurel is still alive. Yet, we know that she lived past what happened with Randall’s birth. She met someone else (we affectionately call him the Fisherman), and the two had some sort of love story. The Fisherman saw Randall’s viral video where he mentioned the name “William Hill,” and we have a feeling that the floodgates are going to open here soon.

So how are they going to open? Be prepared for an episode coming up that is somewhat similar to “Memphis,” at least in that he will make a number of discoveries about the past that could make him see everything in a new light. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Ken Olin, who directed this past episode, had to say about what’s next for Randall:

…Randall begins to go on this journey. He goes to another city, and from there begins to put together this story that he never knew. And he makes certain assumptions about William, about [Laurel], that he begins to discover that there are other truths that he didn’t know. Like “Memphis,” he takes a journey to a different place, to put together some of his history, which is beautiful, because it puts together the history of this African-American character who is connected to a white family, and his roots are very different. As much as he is a Pearson, he’s also an orphan, and he’s also from a very, very different American history than theirs.

We hope that Randall can make a connection to the Fisherman and learn new things about a world that he never knew existed. Maybe it will give him at least some sort of happiness and peace — at this point, he could very well need it.

What do you want to see when it comes to Randall’s story moving forward on This Is Us season 5?

