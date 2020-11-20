The Good Doctor star Richard Schiff officially released from hospital







In the midst of so many devastating headlines that are out there amidst this global pandemic, we are happy to share good news at least on Richard Schiff.

In a new post on Twitter, the Good Doctor star made it clear that he had been released from the hospital amidst his battle with COVID-19. His wife and co-star Sheila Kelley has also been battling the virus, and she has been home for a little bit longer. Schiff thanked everyone for the “love and support,” nothing that he is aware of how lucky he is to receive the great treatment that he has. This is a difficult battle no matter who you are, and we are pleased to see everything is moving in the right direction.

Now, the priority for Schiff and Kelley both is to continue their recovery, and hopefully there will be an opportunity for the two to be back on the ABC set when they are ready to do so. We know that the entire The Good Doctor family has sent them a great deal of love ever since the positive test and hospitalization were first announced.

In case you did not know, The Good Doctor season 4 has continued to move forward with production, and continues to test all of its cast and crew in order to ensure safety. Beyond just that, the schedules have been shifted in order to accommodate Schiff’s absence. (His character of Dr. Glassman was largely separate from much of the cast during at least the first two episodes of the show.)

Of course, we are sending all of our love still to Schiff, but then also everyone else out there who is suffering during this difficult time. Let’s all stay strong, and do our best in order to also ensure the safety of those close to us. We all have an opportunity to make the world a little bit better.

The next new episode of The Good Doctor airs Monday night on ABC. (Photo: ABC.)

Covid update.

Released from hospital. As we speak. @thesheilakelley picking me up. I’m so grateful for all the love and support. It’s overwhelmingly moving and touches me deeply. Thanks to fantastic nurses and docs. I’m aware of how lucky I am. So many still struggling.

Love! https://t.co/wTYFDrTCQz — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) November 19, 2020

