A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 return date at ABC







Interested in getting the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 return date, or more details on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got plenty of info on all of that within this article!

We don’t want to make you wait on some of the bad news here — you are going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up, and it’s definitely a bummer given that the show just returned after such a long hiatus tonight. With that being said,

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what's coming up:

“writings on the wall” – Katherine and Theo learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s accident. Rome and Regina grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

This episode is going to be one that obviously deals a lot with the emotional aftermath of the premiere, but we wouldn’t burden this entire episode with it, either. This is an ongoing story and with that, there are more twists and turns that are inevitably going to come. Be prepared for that, especially when it comes to Katherine and Theo. How can they not be dealing with a lot of emotions at this particular point in time?

