Supernatural season 16: Could it happen on The CW, someday?







We know that the Supernatural series finale is arriving on The CW tonight — and yet, here we are thinking about the odds of a season 16. Could it actually happen? Within this piece, we will do our part to take a look at that — and assess some of what the future could hold.

The first thing that we should note is that if there ever is a season 16, you are going to have to wait a long time. Jensen Ackles is set to appear on The Boys season 3, while Jared Padalecki has a new CW show coming out in Walker. There are no plans to revisit the series in the near future.

Yet, we’ve also heard past quotes noting that a revival is somewhat possible down the line, provided that the finale ends in a way that leaves the door open for it. Jensen and Jared loved these characters enough to play them for 15 years, so why not consider coming back again for more? On the CW side, it’s been well-documented that network programming head Mark Pedowitz is a big fan of the series — he may be open for more if the idea is right.

As for what form a season 16 could take, we’re not sure if we’re ever going to see another 20-episode season of Supernatural and that’s okay. Our thinking instead is that we could see either a movie or a limited six-to-eight-episode series, similar to what we’ve seen with a few other revivals over time. You want to make the return feel special, and there’s documented evidence that the better-performing revivals are those that do something small and short, that way they capitalize on nostalgia and keep viewers wanting more.

We’ll see what happens in the finale — but for now, we’ll continue to have hope that we’re not entirely done with this world just yet.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

Do you think a Supernatural season 16 could happen someday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







