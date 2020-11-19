The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 return date, brand-new details!







While you may be waiting a while still to see The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 on the air, we are at least happy to have a date. Not only that, but there are also a lot of details available now for the upcoming episodes!

It’s worth noting that most of the six “bonus” episodes are standalone in nature — they are meant to be smaller, more personal stories that are produced under pandemic-related filming restrictions. Maybe some of the larger-scale episodes will be coming during season 11, but you’re going to have to be patient for most of them. Patience really is the key for a lot of what we’re dealing with at the moment. It’s going to take a lot of time before we get a chance to see where things are going to be going.

To go along with the return date of Sunday, February 28, we also have some brief synopses for all of the upcoming episodes. It’s not often the network gives us all the goods at once, but here we are. (Synopsis come courtesy of TVLine.)

“Home Sweet Home” (Episode 17): Maggie has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s safety is at stake again. Daryl and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown thread.

“Find Me” (Episode 18): An adventure for Daryl and Carol turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

“One More” (Episode 19): Gabriel and Aaron search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

“Splinter” (Episode 20): Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

“Diverged” (Episode 21): Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship, or is the distance between them permanent?

“Here’s Negan” (Episode 22): Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Out of these, we do like that two of them are focused on Daryl and Carol. In a lot of ways, this feels like an intro-of-sorts for what is going to be the upcoming spin-off that takes place after the series concludes in season 11.

