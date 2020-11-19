Supernatural series finale sneak peek: Sam and Dean have some pie







As you approach the Supernatural series finale on The CW tonight, you can certainly expect there to be a number of emotional moments. Before we get to some of that, though, why not just take a moment and have a laugh? That is entirely what this new sneak peek below is all about.

In this, what you can do is get a good sense of how Sam and Dean are taking on a particularly big challenge on the road — indulging at Pie Fest! There’s a lot of silliness here, whether it be the huge amount of pies that Dean is holding or Sam eventually getting him right in the face with one. Yet, there is a melancholy tone here still as the brothers are missing their friends. They made it to the other side of their showdown with Chuck, but Castiel died and Jack took over the title of God. Their lives have changed, and it’s back to being the two of them in the way it was earlier on in the series’ run.

Could there be some changes or some surprises throughout the episode? We have to imagine so, given that this is the sort of show that will probably want to keep you on your toes. We imagine that there are going to be some tear-jerkers throughout; it’s not all going to be pies in the face. (We do have to admit, though, that we’re rather interested in indulging in some pie ourselves after this.)

If you are entering this finale looking for some Easter eggs, there are some buried within this. The pie company is entitled Dabb’s pies, which feels like a pretty-clear nod to co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. Meanwhile, is that fellow showrunner/director Robert Singer in the background at the end? Sure looks like him…

