The Resident season 4 promo: First look at Conrad, Nic wedding!







We know that you’ve been waiting for a long time to see The Resident season 4 back on the air — and that wait, alas, is going to continue. January 12 is the current return date for that Matt Czuchry – Emily VanCamp series, but the promo below should add to some of the hype.

Why is that? Within this video, you can take a first look at some of what lies ahead for these characters. We begin here with a wedding, as Conrad and Nic are going to have a chance to celebrate their life and their love. Alas, there is chaos surrounding them in all directions. The promo indicates that there is a severe amount of medical hardship that everyone is facing, which does make a certain degree of sense when you consider the global health crisis that is still rampant in this country. This is a show that does have a tendency to write in current events, and we imagine that this will factor into the story somehow.

Yet, the wedding almost signifies the need to balance out the sorrow with light. Even though some times may be tough moving forward, there are moments to celebrate something else. We’re glad that Conrad and Nic are making this commitment — we’ve seen them go through a lot, and also it’s a way for the story of The Resident to shift over in some other directions. We’re excited to see what some of that looks like, and for some other will-they-or-won’t-they relationships to step into the light. (We’re of course looking at Mina and AJ.)

Ultimately, we’re stoked to see where the story goes from here on The Resident. Isn’t there potential for some pretty fantastic stuff?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

The Doctors are scrubbing back in. See you on January 12. #TheResident pic.twitter.com/eWqgbqY69e — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) November 18, 2020

