Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 return date: When’s it back?







If you’re curious in getting the Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 return date at NBC, we’ve got it for you within! Of course, we can’t exactly say that this news is good news.

Much like the two shows that came before it in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, you can’t expect to see Chicago PD on the air until we get around to January 6. There’s a part of this announcement that is maddening to know end, but then you remember some of the reasoning why.

First and foremost, you have to remember that NBC typically doesn’t air new episodes of the One Chicago universe in December. Typically, they give this break to allow for holiday specials and the like, and they are doing the same exact thing here. Beyond just that, the three Chicago shows all started production months later than usual, and we imagine that it’s been a challenge to get a lot of episodes done while also dealing with some of the pandemic-related filming restrictions.

We would imagine that when we get around to January, there’s a chance that we will see the show start to operate under more of the typical schedule … or at least we hope. The most important thing here is the safety of the entire cast and crew. Hopefully, they all are able to do that over the next several months as we’re in the thick of the second wave.

Because of the long wait, though, we have a feeling that we’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see a good bit more of what lies ahead. A synopsis will probably be out there at some point in December.

